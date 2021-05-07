07 May 2021- Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, Philippines- Holy Rosary. From the Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, in the Philippines, recitation of the Holy Rosary for all … More

07 May 2021- Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, Philippines- Holy Rosary.



From the Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, in the Philippines, recitation of the Holy Rosary for all families