President Biden Urges Passage of ‘George Floyd Justice in Policing Act’ | EWTN News Nightly

In the wake of the Derek Chauvin conviction, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are urging Congress to pass the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." Meanwhile, the president is also calling on people 16 and older to now get vaccinated. President Biden said, "to put it simply if you've been waiting for your turn, wait no longer. Now is the time for everyone over 16 years of age to get vaccinated." Plus the government is offering tax incentives to encourage small businesses to get employees, who worried about being docked pay, vaccinated. Companies would be reimbursed if employees have to take time off for the shots. It is called Paid Leave Tax Credit, under the American Rescue Plan. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.