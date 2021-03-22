March 23 The Gospel breski1 Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 8,21-30. Jesus said to the Pharisees: "I am going away and you will look for me, but you will die in your sin. Where … More

March 23 The Gospel

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint John 8,21-30.

Jesus said to the Pharisees: "I am going away and you will look for me, but you will die in your sin. Where I am going you cannot come."

So the Jews said, "He is not going to kill himself, is he, because he said, 'Where I am going you cannot come'?"

He said to them, "You belong to what is below, I belong to what is above. You belong to this world, but I do not belong to this world.

That is why I told you that you will die in your sins. For if you do not believe that I AM, you will die in your sins."

So they said to him, "Who are you?" Jesus said to them, "What I told you from the beginning.

I have much to say about you in condemnation. But the one who sent me is true, and what I heard from him I tell the world."

They did not realize that he was speaking to them of the Father.

So Jesus said (to them), "When you lift up the Son of Man, then you will realize that I AM, and that I do nothing on my own, but I say only what the Father taught me.

The one who sent me is with me. He has not left me alone, because I always do what is pleasing to him."

Because he spoke this way, many came to believe in him.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Bernard (1091-1153)

Cistercian monk and doctor of the Church

Sermon 1 for the first Sunday of November

"When you lift up the Son of Man, then you will realize that I AM"

Isaiah the prophet describes an exalted vision for us: “I saw the Lord seated on a throne” (Is 6:1). What a wonderful sight, my brethren! Happy the eyes that saw it! Who would not want with all their heart to behold the splendor of so great a glory? (…) Yet here I am listening to that same prophet give us an account of a very different vision of the same Lord: “We saw him; he had no beauty, no splendor: we took him for a leper” (Is 53:2f. Vg.) (…)

And so, if you desire to see Jesus in his glory, try first of all to contemplate him in his humiliation. Begin by gazing on the serpent raised up in the desert (cf. Jn 3:14)if you wish to see the King seated on his throne. Let the first vision fill you with humility so that the second may raise you from your humiliation. Let the former reprove and heal your pride before the latter fulfils and satisfies your desire. Do you see the Lord “emptied”? (Phil 2:7). Do not let this vision leave you untouched or you will not be able to behold him later on in the glory of his exaltation without anxiety.

“You will be like him”, indeed, when you see him “as he is” (1 Jn 3:2); so be like him now as you see what he became for your sake. If you do not refuse to become like him in his humiliation, he will certainly give you the likeness of his glory in return. He will never allow someone who has shared his Passion to be excluded from communion in his glory. So little does he refuse to admit someone who has shared his Passion into the Kingdom with him that the thief found himself in paradise that very day with him because he confessed him on the cross (Lk 23:42) (…) Yes indeed, “if we suffer with him, we shall reign with him” (Rm 8:17).

breski1