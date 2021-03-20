EWTN News In Depth March 19, 2021 | Full Show As we celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph, EWTN News In Depth looks at the importance of fatherhood in the church. Host Montse Alvarado interviews … More





As we celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph, EWTN News In Depth looks at the importance of fatherhood in the church. Host Montse Alvarado interviews Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly of the Knights of Columbus who explains how the faith of a family is dependent on the leadership of fathers. Plus a unique panel discussion including Fr. Agustino Torres, from the Franciscans Friars of the Renewal (CFR), dives into the need of both physical and spiritual fatherhood.