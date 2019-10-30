Clicks28

TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC RESTORATION: World's Last Hope

Remnant newspaper
12
In November 2019, Catholic bishops, priests, vaticanistas, writers and activists will meet at the Catholic Identity Conference to pray and strategize in this post-Amazon Synod, dark moment in the history of the Catholic Church.
In November 2019, Catholic bishops, priests, vaticanistas, writers and activists will meet at the Catholic Identity Conference to pray and strategize in this post-Amazon Synod, dark moment in the history of the Catholic Church. What's it all about? Please, join us and find out why the CIC is the fasting growing Catholic conference in America. To join the action online, click HERE: remnantnewspaper.com/…/12-catholic-ide… Signup Today! Online attendees can email comments/questions and become part of the worldwide CIC audience. Follow Michael J. Matt on Twitter for all the updates: twitter.com/michael_j_matt
advoluntas@aol.com
Beautiful words.
Christus vincit Christus regnat Christus imperat.
