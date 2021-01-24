Letter to the Editor regarding terrorist invasion of St. Joseph Cathedral

Photo: Mark Wolf sidewalk counseling outside an abortion clinicWritten by Mark Wolf:To the Editors:Two unusual yet similar things occurred this month. One was in Washington, D.C., the other in Columbus, Ohio.On January 6, a group of terrorists invaded the “sacred temple of democracy”, the U.S. Capitol Building. People were killed and property was damaged as a result of their actions.On January 22, a group of terrorists invaded the sacred house of God, St. Joseph Cathedral, in the Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Ohio. Mothers holding their young children were pushed and shoved. Property was thrown on the floor. As the Mass resumed, the quiet sobbing of children could be heard in the Church. Several terrorized children don’t want to attend the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass now because of what was done to them by the terrorists.How did the Columbus Dispatch cover these similar stories?The headline of the Dispatch story called the Respect Life Mass the ‘Anti-Abortion Rights Mass.’ Such a way to profane the Mass!The people who committed violence in the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. were rightly called terrorists. The people who committed violence in St. Joseph Cathedral during the Mass were described as ‘reproductive freedom activists.’ Perhaps the Dispatch would want to go back to their stories about January 6 and use the term ‘voting freedom activists?’ Terrorists are terrorists.Words mean things. It appears to me that the Dispatch allowed the terrorists that invaded the Cathedral Friday to write the story that was published by the Dispatch. Such one-sided coverage only supports an agenda. It does not convey facts.