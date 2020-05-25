One PiusX Bishop Is a Nursing Case

SSPX Bishop Bernard Tissier de Mallerais, 74, is so unwell that a sickroom was set up for him in the Fraternity's seminary in Écône, Switzerland, Bishop Richard Williamson writes in his May 23 newsletter.Thus, only two bishops, Fellay (USA) and Galarreta (CH) are left to serve the worldwide needs of PiusX.Williamson also writes that he was told that the PiusX Superior General, Father Pagliarani, said during a February meeting in France that the discussions with the Vatican are at a standstill because PiusX insists on doctrine [Truth] first, while the Vatican wants [no Truth] only a "practical" [political] agreement.