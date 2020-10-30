Who Founded YOUR Church?

In Matthew 16:18, Jesus stated to Peter that "upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of Hell will not prevail against it." From that moment, Jesus established his Church. And to this … More

In Matthew 16:18, Jesus stated to Peter that "upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of Hell will not prevail against it." From that moment, Jesus established his Church. And to this day, the Catholic Church continues to exist and serve as a light for the world. Many heretics have come along the way and have misguided people away from the Catholic Church. This video highlights the founders of some of these Protestant denominations. THE CATHOLIC CRUSADE PO BOX 325 Glassboro, NJ 08028 USA THE KATE & MIKE CATHOLIC CRUSADE MISSION STATEMENT: We are Catholics on a mission to “plant” the seed of faith in the faithless and to wake-up “sleeping” souls who have abandoned the teachings of the Church or have become like lost sheep in this confused, secular world. Through our talents, sense of humor, eccentric imaginations, and thirst for creativity, we strive to present the Catholic faith in a humorous, yet respectful, way that upholds the teachings of the Catholic Church. This mission is our response to the call of Our Lord Jesus Christ to “Go into the world and proclaim the gospel” (Mark 16:15). Our goal is to inspire souls to seek Jesus, to know and feel His great love, compassion, and mercy for them, and to lead them on the road to eternal life as understood by the Holy Catholic Church.