White House and HHS Move to Revoke Pro-life Trump Ban on Abortion Referrals at Title X Clinics

On Wednesday, the White House, as was feared by Pro-Life organizations but not unexpected, moved to rescind the Trump administration's previous ban on federally-funded family planning clinics referring women for abortions. That Trump administration move was a victory for Pro-Life Advocates as it pulled money from Planned Parenthood. At the White House press briefing, Correspondent Owen Jensen asked the White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, why the administration insists on forcing Pro-Life Americans to pay for abortions and violate their conscience. Psaki did not agree with that assessment. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.