Olan Doyle in RTE News At One (April 19) "If a priest were to do the sacramental of confession with one parishioner outside socially distant that would be a criminal offense but he were to meet a … More

Olan Doyle in RTE News At One (April 19) "If a priest were to do the sacramental of confession with one parishioner outside socially distant that would be a criminal offense but he were to meet a parishioner for a chat that wouldn't be a criminal offense."