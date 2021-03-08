259. Clean up our space

Let’s prepare our heart:“Now, put away the strange gods that are among you and turn your hearts to the Lord, the God of Israel.” Joshua, chapter 24, verse 23This is the key, in order to become free. Day by day, let’s leave the illusions, the automatisms that freeze and imprison without our knowledge, the spiritual disturbances of which we become accustomed to. Let’s deny these “strange gods”.Destructive thoughts, manipulations, gossiping are all closures of the heart to oneself, to others and to the Trinity.Let’s go back wholeheartedly to God. Let’s sort out what prevents us from being free. Let’s go to God with a child’s heart, free from all confinement. Jesus invites us:“Let the children come to me, and do not prevent them; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew, chapter 19, verse 14Let’s love God, as the child surrenders to his parent’s heart. Let’s give him our fears, our ties and celebrate with joy and peace.If we pursue negative conditioning, conditioning of fears or illusions (strange gods) we will reap the bitterness of our plantations.It’s reassuring to know that there are only two choices. It’s one or the other; God or evil.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas