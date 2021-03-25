 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Never reconcile with your inner sinner. Change him. Sanctify him.
Nothing is equal to prayer; for what is impossible it makes possible, what is difficult, easy.... For it is impossible, utterly impossible, for the man who prays eagerly and invokes God ceaselessly ever to sin. St. John Chrysostom
