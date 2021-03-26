5th Station – Simon of Cyrene Helps Jesus "The angel vanished, and at once the girl's womb swelled with the force of the pregnancy of salvation. He, protected by the womb for nine months in number, … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr 5th Station – Simon of Cyrene Helps Jesus"The angel vanished, and at once the girl's womb swelled with the force of the pregnancy of salvation. He, protected by the womb for nine months in number, left it and began the struggle, fixing to his shoulder a cross, with which he dealt the blow to the deadly Enemy." - from the medieval carol for the feast of the Annunciation, Angelus ad virginem. This station is from the Annunciation Basilica in Nazareth, the Holy Land. My homily for the Annunciation can be read here . During Passiontide, I am posting one Station of the Cross a day, each taken from a different location around the world.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr