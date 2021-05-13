Differences and Similarities Between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches | EWTN News Nightly The Catholic and Orthodox Churches almost always celebrate Easter on different days. However, there is a … More





The Catholic and Orthodox Churches almost always celebrate Easter on different days. However, there is a chance that might change. Earlier this month, the Orthodox and Eastern Rite Catholics celebrated Easter. Those Churches follow the Julian Calendar and believe Easter must fall after Passover, while Roman Catholics follow the Gregorian Calendar. This is one of those years when Easter is several weeks apart. Though in 2025, it will fall on the same day. President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, Cardinal Kurt Koch, tells us why the Orthodox and Roman Catholic Rites follow different liturgical calendars. Cardinal Kurt shares whether he thinks it will ever be possible for the Universal Catholic Church and Orthodox Church to celebrate one Easter. He discusses what the Latin Rite Catholic and Orthodox faiths have in common and whether he believes there should be more dialogue between the two.