Republicans Criticize Nancy Pelosi Regarding Security Decisions Made Leading Up to the Capitol Riot

Top Republicans on several committees are demanding answers from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding security decisions made leading up to, and on the day, of the Capitol Riot. They claim she turned down a request from the Capitol's sergeant at arms for more security, days before the rally took place. Congressman James Comer from Kentucky, along with Congressmen Rodney Davis, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes sent a letter to Pelosi saying that, "many important questions" about her "responsibility for the security" of the Capitol on January 6th "remain unanswered." Congressman Comer says the speaker is the one in charge of security of the House. Comer says, "What we have learned in the last few days is the head of the Capitol Police who Pelosi asked to resign, Mr. Sund, in a letter [stated] that he was concerned for the potential for violence on January 6th, on January 4th, two days prior." This week, the House Speaker said Congress will establish an independent, 911-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place. Congressman Comer says they've uncovered that Speaker Pelosi did give security briefings to the heads of the four committees, Judiciary, House Administration, Oversight and Intelligence; however, she did not include any of the Republicans. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.