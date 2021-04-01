【Docudrama】The Bible 2013 Miniseries ╬ Episode 1: In the Beginning. PG § The Bible 2013 Miniseries § Episode 1: In the Beginning - Noah, Abraham thru Jacob, Israel begins Noah tells of the Creation… More

Noah tells of the Creation story and Fall while aboard the ark; Abrahamic covenant; the Battle of the Vale of Siddim; Hagar and Ismael; birth of Isaac; Abraham is tested; Sodom and Gomorrah; Moses learns of his roots, kills a soldier, and flees Egypt.



※ Creator: Roma Downey, Mark Burnett

※ Produced by: Roma Downey, Mark Burnett, Richard Bedser, Dirk Hoogstra, Julian P. Hobbs

※ Directed by: Crispin Reece

※ Written by: Richard Bedser, Alexander Marengo, Colin Swash, Nic Young

※ Based on: The Bible

※ Narrated by: Keith David

※ Production company: Lightworkers Media

※ Country: United States

※ Language: English

※ Original channel: History

※ Original run: March 3, 2013 - March 31, 2013

※ Running time: 440 minutes

※ No. of episodes: 10



Cast

Diogo Morgado as Jesus Christ (5 episodes)

Darwin Shaw as Peter (5 episodes)

Paul Brightwell as Malchus (4 episodes)

Roma Downey as Mother Mary (4 episodes)

Greg Hicks as Pontius Pilate (4 episodes)

Sebastian Knapp as John (4 episodes)

Amber Rose Revah as Mary Magdalene (4 episodes)

Adrian Schiller as Caiaphas (4 episodes)

Andrew Brooke as Antonius (3 episodes)

Louise Delamere as Claudia (3 episodes)

Matthew Gravelle as Thomas (3 episodes)

Simon Kunz as Nicodemus (3 episodes)

Joe Wredden as Judas (3 episodes)

Fraser Ayres as Barabbas (2 episodes)

Paul Marc Davis as Simon (2 episodes)

Paul Freeman as Samuel (2 episodes)

Will Houston as Moses (2 episodes)

Melia Kreiling as Bathsheba (2 episodes)

Dhaffer L'Abidine as Uriah (2 episodes)

Francis Magee as Saul (2 episodes)

Con O'Neill as Paul the Apostle (1 episode)

Leila Mimmack as Young Mary (2 episodes)

Stephanie Leonidas as Rahab (1 episode)

Mohamen Mehdi Ouazanni as Satan (2 episodes)

Gary Oliver as Abraham (2 episodes)

Andrew Scarborough as Joshua (2 episodes)

Clive Wood as Nathan (2 episodes)

Hara Yannas as Michal (2 episodes)

Jassa Ahluwalia as Young David (1 episode)

Nonso Anozie as Samson (1 episode)

Jake Canuso as Daniel (1 episode)

Peter Guinness as King Nebuchadnezzar (1 episode)

Langley Kirkwood as Old David (1 episode)

Paul Knops as Adam (1 episode)

Darcie Lincoln as Eve (1 episode)

Hugo Rossi as Isaac (1 episode)

Conan Stevens as Goliath (1 episode)

Kierston Wareing as Delilah (1 episode)