Clicks136.2K
【Docudrama】The Bible 2013 Miniseries ╬ Episode 1: In the Beginning. PG § The Bible 2013 Miniseries § Episode 1: In the Beginning - Noah, Abraham thru Jacob, Israel begins Noah tells of the Creation…More
【Docudrama】The Bible 2013 Miniseries ╬ Episode 1: In the Beginning.
PG § The Bible 2013 Miniseries § Episode 1: In the Beginning - Noah, Abraham thru Jacob, Israel begins
Noah tells of the Creation story and Fall while aboard the ark; Abrahamic covenant; the Battle of the Vale of Siddim; Hagar and Ismael; birth of Isaac; Abraham is tested; Sodom and Gomorrah; Moses learns of his roots, kills a soldier, and flees Egypt.
※ Creator: Roma Downey, Mark Burnett
※ Produced by: Roma Downey, Mark Burnett, Richard Bedser, Dirk Hoogstra, Julian P. Hobbs
※ Directed by: Crispin Reece
※ Written by: Richard Bedser, Alexander Marengo, Colin Swash, Nic Young
※ Based on: The Bible
※ Narrated by: Keith David
※ Production company: Lightworkers Media
※ Country: United States
※ Language: English
※ Original channel: History
※ Original run: March 3, 2013 - March 31, 2013
※ Running time: 440 minutes
※ No. of episodes: 10
Cast
Diogo Morgado as Jesus Christ (5 episodes)
Darwin Shaw as Peter (5 episodes)
Paul Brightwell as Malchus (4 episodes)
Roma Downey as Mother Mary (4 episodes)
Greg Hicks as Pontius Pilate (4 episodes)
Sebastian Knapp as John (4 episodes)
Amber Rose Revah as Mary Magdalene (4 episodes)
Adrian Schiller as Caiaphas (4 episodes)
Andrew Brooke as Antonius (3 episodes)
Louise Delamere as Claudia (3 episodes)
Matthew Gravelle as Thomas (3 episodes)
Simon Kunz as Nicodemus (3 episodes)
Joe Wredden as Judas (3 episodes)
Fraser Ayres as Barabbas (2 episodes)
Paul Marc Davis as Simon (2 episodes)
Paul Freeman as Samuel (2 episodes)
Will Houston as Moses (2 episodes)
Melia Kreiling as Bathsheba (2 episodes)
Dhaffer L'Abidine as Uriah (2 episodes)
Francis Magee as Saul (2 episodes)
Con O'Neill as Paul the Apostle (1 episode)
Leila Mimmack as Young Mary (2 episodes)
Stephanie Leonidas as Rahab (1 episode)
Mohamen Mehdi Ouazanni as Satan (2 episodes)
Gary Oliver as Abraham (2 episodes)
Andrew Scarborough as Joshua (2 episodes)
Clive Wood as Nathan (2 episodes)
Hara Yannas as Michal (2 episodes)
Jassa Ahluwalia as Young David (1 episode)
Nonso Anozie as Samson (1 episode)
Jake Canuso as Daniel (1 episode)
Peter Guinness as King Nebuchadnezzar (1 episode)
Langley Kirkwood as Old David (1 episode)
Paul Knops as Adam (1 episode)
Darcie Lincoln as Eve (1 episode)
Hugo Rossi as Isaac (1 episode)
Conan Stevens as Goliath (1 episode)
Kierston Wareing as Delilah (1 episode)
PG § The Bible 2013 Miniseries § Episode 1: In the Beginning - Noah, Abraham thru Jacob, Israel begins
Noah tells of the Creation story and Fall while aboard the ark; Abrahamic covenant; the Battle of the Vale of Siddim; Hagar and Ismael; birth of Isaac; Abraham is tested; Sodom and Gomorrah; Moses learns of his roots, kills a soldier, and flees Egypt.
※ Creator: Roma Downey, Mark Burnett
※ Produced by: Roma Downey, Mark Burnett, Richard Bedser, Dirk Hoogstra, Julian P. Hobbs
※ Directed by: Crispin Reece
※ Written by: Richard Bedser, Alexander Marengo, Colin Swash, Nic Young
※ Based on: The Bible
※ Narrated by: Keith David
※ Production company: Lightworkers Media
※ Country: United States
※ Language: English
※ Original channel: History
※ Original run: March 3, 2013 - March 31, 2013
※ Running time: 440 minutes
※ No. of episodes: 10
Cast
Diogo Morgado as Jesus Christ (5 episodes)
Darwin Shaw as Peter (5 episodes)
Paul Brightwell as Malchus (4 episodes)
Roma Downey as Mother Mary (4 episodes)
Greg Hicks as Pontius Pilate (4 episodes)
Sebastian Knapp as John (4 episodes)
Amber Rose Revah as Mary Magdalene (4 episodes)
Adrian Schiller as Caiaphas (4 episodes)
Andrew Brooke as Antonius (3 episodes)
Louise Delamere as Claudia (3 episodes)
Matthew Gravelle as Thomas (3 episodes)
Simon Kunz as Nicodemus (3 episodes)
Joe Wredden as Judas (3 episodes)
Fraser Ayres as Barabbas (2 episodes)
Paul Marc Davis as Simon (2 episodes)
Paul Freeman as Samuel (2 episodes)
Will Houston as Moses (2 episodes)
Melia Kreiling as Bathsheba (2 episodes)
Dhaffer L'Abidine as Uriah (2 episodes)
Francis Magee as Saul (2 episodes)
Con O'Neill as Paul the Apostle (1 episode)
Leila Mimmack as Young Mary (2 episodes)
Stephanie Leonidas as Rahab (1 episode)
Mohamen Mehdi Ouazanni as Satan (2 episodes)
Gary Oliver as Abraham (2 episodes)
Andrew Scarborough as Joshua (2 episodes)
Clive Wood as Nathan (2 episodes)
Hara Yannas as Michal (2 episodes)
Jassa Ahluwalia as Young David (1 episode)
Nonso Anozie as Samson (1 episode)
Jake Canuso as Daniel (1 episode)
Peter Guinness as King Nebuchadnezzar (1 episode)
Langley Kirkwood as Old David (1 episode)
Paul Knops as Adam (1 episode)
Darcie Lincoln as Eve (1 episode)
Hugo Rossi as Isaac (1 episode)
Conan Stevens as Goliath (1 episode)
Kierston Wareing as Delilah (1 episode)
Watching this video, my favorite part was the very beginning, because it showed the creation of the universe, and the Earth. It showed light, land, water, animals, and nature being created, as God intended it, and how God turned nothing into beauty. Everything we have on Earth was all created by God, and without it, humans would not be here today.
my favorite part was how Abraham had undying faith in God no matter what.
Fav part was when God was talking to Sarah on her birthing Issac.
My favorite part of this video was when God told Abraham the good news.
My favorite part of this documentary was when God communicated with Abraham and led him to the land he was promised.
My favorite part of this video was when the angel came to Abraham and told him to sacrifice the lamb and not the boy.
My favorite part was when God told Abraham that he was going to have a child.
My favorite part of the film was when they talked about the new beginning that had to restore the faith between God and humanity.
My favorite part of the film was when God told Abraham the good news. Abraham was persistent in his faith and this was inspiring to me.
In the film I liked when Abraham was receiving the Good news from Christ and God gives him a better understanding.
my favorite part was when the story of Noah's arch was told
I love how persistent Abraham was when God first told him that he will have a child. This shows us to never lose faith in God, and he will provide for us.
My favorite part was when God started to create everything such as animals, and land
My favorite part was when Abraham was receiving news from God. This is when God told him to leave his home and go to the promised land so that he will bless him and make him a father of many nations. I really liked the scenery in the background as well.
Although this episode was beautifully illustrated throughout, my favorite part/reading was around the beginning from Genesis 1:3 in where God's first spoken words, "Let there be light," symbolizes the words of creation. The creation of the universe, earth, animal life, and mankind. I fairly enjoyed the whole cinematic video as it displays a better understanding, context wise, of the Chapter 3 …More
Although this episode was beautifully illustrated throughout, my favorite part/reading was around the beginning from Genesis 1:3 in where God's first spoken words, "Let there be light," symbolizes the words of creation. The creation of the universe, earth, animal life, and mankind. I fairly enjoyed the whole cinematic video as it displays a better understanding, context wise, of the Chapter 3 assessment.
My favorite parts were when Abraham had to sacrifice everything he had for God. The most impressive part is that he did this multiple times.
My favorite part was when the world was created in seven days. This scene was well made and very cinematic, bringing the start of the Bible to life.
My favorite part was when the video showed the resilience of the people and animals on Noah's Ark as God flooded the world.