Clicks10
parangutirimicuaro
1

SKULLDUGGERY: Merrick Garland: a real mensch?

Merrick Garland: a real mensch?

Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman are joined by legal analysts Victoria Bassetti and Michael Zeldin to break down Day 1 of the confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland as U.S. Attorney General. They discuss some of Garland's deft responses in dialogue with Senators, and some missteps, as well.

GUESTS:
Victoria Bassetti, fellow, Brennan Center for Justice
Michael Zeldin (@MichaelZeldin), legal analyst, former DOJ Attorney

HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News

RESOURCES:
Merrick Garland Confirmation Hearing coverage (Day 1), C-SPAN

Follow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod

Merrick Garland: a real mensch? | Skullduggery on Acast
  • Report

  • Social networks

parangutirimicuaro
  • Report
Merrick Garland: a real mensch? | Skullduggery on Acast
Merrick Garland - Wikipedia
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up