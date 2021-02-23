SKULLDUGGERY: Merrick Garland: a real mensch?

Merrick Garland: a real mensch?
Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman are joined by legal analysts Victoria Bassetti and Michael Zeldin to break down Day 1 of the confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland as U.S. Attorney General. They discuss some of Garland's deft responses in dialogue with Senators, and some missteps, as well.
GUESTS:
Victoria Bassetti, fellow, Brennan Center for Justice
Michael Zeldin (@MichaelZeldin), legal analyst, former DOJ Attorney
HOSTS:
Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo News
Dan Klaidman (@dklaidman), Editor in Chief, Yahoo News
RESOURCES:
Merrick Garland Confirmation Hearing coverage (Day 1), C-SPAN
