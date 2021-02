SKULLDUGGERY: Merrick Garland: a real mensch?

GUESTS:

Merrick Garland: a real mensch?Mike Isikoff and Dan Klaidman are joined by legal analysts Victoria Bassetti and Michael Zeldin to break down Day 1 of the confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland as U.S. Attorney General. They discuss some of Garland's deft responses in dialogue with Senators, and some missteps, as well.Victoria Bassetti, fellow, Brennan Center for Justice Michael Zeldin ( @MichaelZeldin ), legal analyst, former DOJ AttorneyMichael Isikoff ( @Isikoff ), Chief Investigative Correspondent, Yahoo NewsDan Klaidman ( @dklaidman ), Editor in Chief, Yahoo NewsFollow us on Twitter: @SkullduggeryPod