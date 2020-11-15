Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
39
“Prayer for Putting on a Face Mask”
Tesa
1
1 hour ago
The Rev Richard Bott, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Canada, composed this mocking text.
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
HerzMariae
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
Hidden in the hollow of His blessed hand, never foe can follow, never traitor stand.
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up