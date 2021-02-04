The emperor's new facemask. It's in the picture! Many years ago there was an Emperor so exceedingly fond of facemasks that he spent all his money on them. He cared for nothing more then about … More

The emperor's new facemask.

It's in the picture!

Many years ago there was an Emperor so exceedingly fond of facemasks that he spent all his money on them. He cared for nothing more then about revising the citizens they would use them, from the elderly to the newborn and shew off his new facemasks to the people. He had a different facemask for every hour of the day, and instead of saying, as one might, about any other ruler, "The King's in council," here they always said. "The Emperor's in his facemask room."



The rest of the story is well known.