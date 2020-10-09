Melbourne Auxiliary Bishop: Cardinal Pell Was “Punished” By Vatican Enemies

Retired Melbourne Auxiliary Bishop Peter Elliott had a telling experience with a now defunct Italian Monsignor in the Roman Casa del Clero (Via della Scrofa), writes The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH.com.au, October 9).When Elliott mentioned Cardinal Pell in the dining room, the Monsignor shouted, “Pell, what is he doing here? He is imposing your ways on our ways. We have our ways of doing things.’’Elliott didn’t reply anything, “I sat down and thought ‘Oh George, you are in trouble.’''The incident happened on July 5, 2015. Since then, Elliott believes that Pell’s Vatican enemies - possibly with the help of the mafia – were behind the Cardinal’s prosecution in Melbourne, SMH.com.au writes in a biased article.“He went into a situation where they were going to fight him and they got him," the newspaper quotes Elliott, “I believe he was punished. Now it is up to an inquiry to prove it.’’ The article was written by the two Church haters Chip Le Grand and Pat Stringa.