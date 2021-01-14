"All Brothers": Logo For Next Francis Trip Unveiled

The organisers of Francis Iraq trip, that will likely be cancelled, released the official logo of the journey on January 11.
It shows Francis flanked by a palm tree, and above them the Vatican and Iraqi flag with a peace dove. In the background is an outline map of Iraq which shows the two rivers, Euphrates and Tigris.
The trip’s motto “You are all brothers” is written in a semi-circle in Arabic, Chaldean, and Kurdish. On the logo's bottom it is also written in English so that the US army which is illegally in the country can also understand it.
