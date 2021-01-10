Baptised in the Jordan "The soldier baptizes the king, the slave his Lord, John baptizes his Saviour. The waters of the Jordan are astonished, the dove appears as a sign, the voice of the Father … More





"The soldier baptizes the king, the slave his Lord, John baptizes his Saviour. The waters of the Jordan are astonished, the dove appears as a sign, the voice of the Father declares: ‘This is my Son.’" – Lauds antiphon for the feast of the Lord's Baptism. My homily for today's feast can be read



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr Baptised in the Jordan"The soldier baptizes the king, the slave his Lord, John baptizes his Saviour. The waters of the Jordan are astonished, the dove appears as a sign, the voice of the Father declares: ‘This is my Son.’" – Lauds antiphon for the feast of the Lord's Baptism. My homily for today's feast can be read here . Detail from the bronze doors of the Annunciation Basilica in Nazareth.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr