On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, Biden-Harris White House Pushes to Codify Roe V Wade President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a jointly-written statement Friday on the … More





President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a jointly-written statement Friday on the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the US Supreme Court case which legalized abortion, claiming in part: “…the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack” and that “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade…” The pro-abortion statement comes on the same day former President Donald Trump designated through a recent proclamation as National Sanctity of Human Life Day. Trump’s Pro-Life position was considered by many to be strongest of any past president. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, Biden-Harris White House Pushes to Codify Roe V WadePresident Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released a jointly-written statement Friday on the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the US Supreme Court case which legalized abortion, claiming in part: “…the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack” and that “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade…” The pro-abortion statement comes on the same day former President Donald Trump designated through a recent proclamation as National Sanctity of Human Life Day. Trump’s Pro-Life position was considered by many to be strongest of any past president. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly