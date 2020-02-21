Vienna: “Vagina Monologues” Performed In Catholic Church

Holy Family church in Wiener Neustadt, Vienna Archdiocese, Austria, invites to a March 7 “charity” evening featuring the play “Vagina Monologues.”
The event is part of the "V-Days," a leftist movement to end violence against women and homosexuals. The V stands for “vagina”, “Valentine,” and “victory.”
“Vagina Monologues,” authored by Eve Ensler, is based on 200 interviews with women including lesbians and prostitutes “about their vaginas.”
(link)Invitation in German(link)"Vagina-Monologe" in Kirche in Wiener Neustadt
