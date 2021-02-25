"Equality Act" Passed. End Of Many Freedoms

Lila Rose: The House just passed the "Equality Act." The bill is designed to gaslight anyone paying attention. It enshrines inequality:



-It promotes killing preborn children



-Classifies doctors who won't commit an abortion as sexist

-Ends female-only spaces, including female-only sports.



And I really mean gaslight. The architects of the bill will punish those who acknowledge biological sex. At the same time, they claim it helps EQUALIZE gender, when instead, it erases gender... & the gender that needs security and privacy in a unique way, WOMEN, will suffer most.