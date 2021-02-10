Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-02-09 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa looks at other views and concepts of good and evil that affect people's perception of God and His will for their lives. More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-02-09 -



Fr. Mitch Pacwa looks at other views and concepts of good and evil that affect people's perception of God and His will for their lives.