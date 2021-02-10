Clicks4
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-02-09 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa looks at other views and concepts of good and evil that affect people's perception of God and His will for their lives.More
Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-02-09 -
Fr. Mitch Pacwa looks at other views and concepts of good and evil that affect people's perception of God and His will for their lives.
Fr. Mitch Pacwa looks at other views and concepts of good and evil that affect people's perception of God and His will for their lives.