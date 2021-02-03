Ever wonder about “secret societies” or have questions about the Bilderberg Group, or Davos, or the Illuminati—and then wonder if these are “conspiracy theory” nonsense? Do you ponder why the world … More

Ever wonder about “secret societies” or have questions about the Bilderberg Group, or Davos, or the Illuminati—and then wonder if these are “conspiracy theory” nonsense? Do you ponder why the world is changing so quickly, seemingly overnight? Author, filmmaker, and thought leader G. Edward Griffin has been red pilling people since the late 1960s, long before The Matrix came out. The 89-years young founder of Freedom Force International and Red Pill University sat down with me to talk Big Picture influences and take on some unquestioned presuppositions about things like the lock-down and the coming Covid-19 vaccine.