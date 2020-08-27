Encyclical: Francis Plans to Rehash Abu Dhabi Heresy

"Would me quoting him change your mind? Nope." Try. Quote Francis verbatim where he says he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church.. You won't. What you'll do instead is make the claim like so: "and he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church." which is a direct quote from you right below.



"If what I've been saying is wrong you'd have already proven it long, long ago."



Already have. Long, … More

"Would me quoting him change your mind? Nope." Try. Quote Francis verbatim where he says he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church.. You won't. What you'll do instead is make the claim like so: "and he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church." which is a direct quote from you right below.



"If what I've been saying is wrong you'd have already proven it long, long ago."



Already have. Long, long ago. ;-)



"But you stay far away from Franco's statements."



Wrong. I've already acknowleged any number of times he is a bad pope and in error. I've acknowleged just as often he isn't the first. bad pope and he won't be the last.



"Francis is an antipope."



I've already explained why that isn't the case. I have it as copy-pasta already. You ignore it in favor of a different approach.



Propaganda "must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over." -Joseph Goebbels