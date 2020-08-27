Encyclical: Francis Plans to Rehash Abu Dhabi Heresy

Francis will soon publish an encyclical on "human fraternity," said Rieti Bishop Domenico Pompili, 57, Italy, at an August 26 press conference (video below).
According to Pompili, the encyclical will resume the Abu Dhabi document on human fraternity (February 2019).
It will be Francis’ third encyclical after Lumen Fidei (2013) and Laudato si (2015).
"Bergolio is an antipope, his predecessors were antipopes..." @Still_I_Lies Propaganda "must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over." -Joseph Goebbels
@Ultraviolet "Jesus Christ is Lord" is one point, and your pope hates it. And it's also true. Is it propaganda? Your mind is pudding. Stop being a pest.
"Jesus Christ is Lord" is one point, and your pope hates it." @Still_I_Rise
@Ultraviolet Francis has already said what he thinks. Are you pretending to be stupid or are you?
You're not quoting him. You never do because that's not how you work. Is it?
Would me quoting him change your mind? Nope. His quotes and actions are everywhere, do you really need me to spoon feed this to you? You're arguing in bad faith: you just want to fight.
You're being disingenuous, @Ultraviolet
I'm not 8 years old. If what I've been saying is wrong you'd have already proven it long, long ago. But you stay far away from Franco's statements. You just believe with …More
Would me quoting him change your mind? Nope. His quotes and actions are everywhere, do you really need me to spoon feed this to you? You're arguing in bad faith: you just want to fight.
Francis is an antipope.
"Would me quoting him change your mind? Nope." Try. Quote Francis verbatim where he says he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church.. You won't. What you'll do instead is make the claim like so: "and he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church." which is a direct quote from you right below.
"If what I've been saying is wrong you'd have already proven it long, long ago."
Already have. Long, …More
"Would me quoting him change your mind? Nope." Try. Quote Francis verbatim where he says he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church.. You won't. What you'll do instead is make the claim like so: "and he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church." which is a direct quote from you right below.
"But you stay far away from Franco's statements."
Wrong. I've already acknowleged any number of times he is a bad pope and in error. I've acknowleged just as often he isn't the first. bad pope and he won't be the last.
"Francis is an antipope."
I've already explained why that isn't the case. I have it as copy-pasta already. You ignore it in favor of a different approach.
Propaganda "must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over." -Joseph Goebbels
"But you stay far away from Franco's statements."
Wrong. I've already acknowleged any number of times he is a bad pope and in error. I've acknowleged just as often he isn't the first. bad pope and he won't be the last.
"Francis is an antipope."
I've already explained why that isn't the case. I have it as copy-pasta already. You ignore it in favor of a different approach.
Propaganda "must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over." -Joseph Goebbels
@Ultraviolet Bergolio is an antipope, his predecessors were antipopes, and he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church.
JP2 and B16 were legit popes (one still is) , and the believe(d) in Jesus Christ and His Church.
So the former's overtures are Masonic, diabolical, based on his beliefs and sayings , and the latter were misguided but well intentioned, based on their sayings and beliefs.
@Ultraviolet Bergolio is an antipope, his predecessors were antipopes, and he doesn't believe in Jesus or His Church.
JP2 and B16 were legit popes (one still is) , and the believe(d) in Jesus Christ and His Church.
So the former's overtures are Masonic, diabolical, based on his beliefs and sayings , and the latter were misguided but well intentioned, based on their sayings and beliefs.
Make sure you stretch your obliques before you swing and miss so hard.
Canon Law 1250: "It is not licit for the faithful to actively assist at or participate in ceremonies of non-Catholics"
@Ultraviolet And? If you're saying B16 broke Canon Law, how much more has your pope. I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. I never said B16 was a great pope, indeed I've repeated this. I am saying he is the pope. And he believes in Jesus, and the Church, and the Sacraments. As I said earlier, which you didn't understand, JP2 and B16 were misguided, but Francis, since he doesn't believe in anything …More
@Ultraviolet And? If you're saying B16 broke Canon Law, how much more has your pope. I feel like I'm taking crazy pills. I never said B16 was a great pope, indeed I've repeated this. I am saying he is the pope. And he believes in Jesus, and the Church, and the Sacraments. As I said earlier, which you didn't understand, JP2 and B16 were misguided, but Francis, since he doesn't believe in anything Catholic, hates Christ.
Ps. That's not what Canon 1250 says.
Pps. Niether JP2 nor B16 said this, which is in the "human fraternity" document: “The pluralism and the diversity of religions, color, sex, race and language are willed by God in His wisdom.”
Straight up Masonic/Satanic/Globalist dreck.
...and you claim I never admit to a technical error. ;-) 1250=/= 1258 I should have also clarified the eidtion.
It is unlawful for the faithful to assist in any active manner, or to take part in the sacred services of non-Catholics.” (1917 Code of Canon Law, Canon 1258)
" I never said B16 was a great pope, indeed I've repeated this."
I never said that you said you did. So don't equivocate.
Point is, if B16 broke Canon Law and prayed with Muslims and got all buddy buddy with them, YOU still accept B16 as a legit pope.
"Interreligious and intercultural dialogue between Christians and Muslims cannot be reduced to an optional extra. It is in fact a vital necessity, on which in large measure our future depends. ... I pray with all my heart, dear and esteemed Muslim friends, that the merciful and compassionate God (a title of Allah) may protect you, bless you, and enlighten you always." .." -Benedict XVI.
"Francis, since he doesn't believe in anything Catholic, hates Christ."
" I never said B16 was a great pope, indeed I've repeated this."
I never said that you said you did. So don't equivocate.
Point is, if B16 broke Canon Law and prayed with Muslims and got all buddy buddy with them, YOU still accept B16 as a legit pope.
"Interreligious and intercultural dialogue between Christians and Muslims cannot be reduced to an optional extra. It is in fact a vital necessity, on which in large measure our future depends. ... I pray with all my heart, dear and esteemed Muslim friends, that the merciful and compassionate God (a title of Allah) may protect you, bless you, and enlighten you always." .." -Benedict XVI.
"Francis, since he doesn't believe in anything Catholic, hates Christ."
"Bergolio is the true pope!" @Still_I_Rise ...and his predecessor was no better. "ISTANBUL - Pope Benedict XVI prayed alongside an Islamic cleric in Turkey's most famous mosque Thursday..."
--Both religious leaders clasped their hands across their stomachs in a position typically assumed by Muslims during prayer."
"Bergolio is the true pope!" @Still_I_Rise ...and his predecessor was no better. "ISTANBUL - Pope Benedict XVI prayed alongside an Islamic cleric in Turkey's most famous mosque Thursday..."
--Both religious leaders clasped their hands across their stomachs in a position typically assumed by Muslims during prayer."
"This visit will help us find together the way of peace for the good of all humanity," the pope said.--
Sure sounds Abu Dhabi there. Yeah, you go right on durr-hurr-hurring over "Bergoglio". ;-)
Ah yes....Protestant/Masonic "fraternity", also called relativism. Also called the AntiChurch. But just remember: Bergolio is the true pope!
sure he is!
and his "institution" sure is the Church funded by Christ! yeah!
and his "institution" sure is the Church funded by Christ! yeah!