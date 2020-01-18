AMAZON SYNOD FALLOUT: International Catholic Protest in Munich

BREAKING NEWS - PRAY NOW Representatives of the many different Catholic action groups around the world will unite in Munich, Germany today in a peaceful demonstration of silent but prayerful … More



Representatives of the many different Catholic action groups around the world will unite in Munich, Germany today in a peaceful demonstration of silent but prayerful protest against the German Bishops' Conference "synodal way" which, based on the Amazon Synod, threatens to set up rules for its own national Church where women ordination is not out of the question, where the abolition of clerical celibacy is certainly on the agenda and where many of the most radical and revolutionary ideas would be ramrodded through in Germany and thus set universal precedents in the Catholic Church throughout the world. Please join us in prayer and watch for updates here: BREAKING NEWS - PRAY NOWRepresentatives of the many different Catholic action groups around the world will unite in Munich, Germany today in a peaceful demonstration of silent but prayerful protest against the German Bishops' Conference "synodal way" which, based on the Amazon Synod, threatens to set up rules for its own national Church where women ordination is not out of the question, where the abolition of clerical celibacy is certainly on the agenda and where many of the most radical and revolutionary ideas would be ramrodded through in Germany and thus set universal precedents in the Catholic Church throughout the world. Please join us in prayer and watch for updates here: remnantnewspaper.com/…/4733-amazon-syn…