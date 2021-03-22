Clicks22
The Yak-Sine Is Not What You Think It Is. References everlyreport.com/…-know-about-the-covid-vaccine/ cdc.gov/…nes/safety/adverse-events.html europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC7873987 fda.gov/media/…More
The Yak-Sine Is Not What You Think It Is.
References
everlyreport.com/…-know-about-the-covid-vaccine/
cdc.gov/…nes/safety/adverse-events.html
europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC7873987
fda.gov/media/143557/download
00:00 start
0:10 PCR Testing Scam
0:58 Only You Are Liable
1:28 Why Won't Merck Make A Vaccine?
1:37 FDA Possible Side Effects
2:25 Faked Statistics
2:50 1 Benefit of The Vaccine
3:00 It's Not A Vaccine
3:16 What is a Biologic?
4:01 Current Study Durations
5:20 Where's Your Emergency?
5:31 India Banned Them
6:00 It's the Top Down Culture
7:32 Decades Of Failed MRNA Shots
8:10 How They Sped Up Research
8:38 Polyethylene Glycol.
9:41 How The Studies Pull your Leg
12:38 3-5 Years
12:39 Pathogenic Priming
12:49 Stats from 2020
14:30 How To Control A Population
14:55 Spike Proteins Mimic Your Tissues
15:14 Informed Consent Nuremberg Trials
15:34 Google/ Youtube
16:18 Get The Vaccine If You Want
16:56 You Are 100% Liable
