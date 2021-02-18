Stations of the Cross When we enter into our spiritual home of the church, we see pictures of the most significant event in the life of God’s family, namely the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ. … More





When we enter into our spiritual home of the church, we see pictures of the most significant event in the life of God's family, namely the Passion and Death of Jesus Christ. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan explains the presence of the Stations of the Cross in a church. His book, "I Am with You: Lessons of Hope and Courage in Times of Crisis," is available from Loyola Press: store.loyolapress.com/i-am-with-you