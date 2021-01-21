The Skull of Saint Agnes of Rome "The virgin of Christ was neither overcome by terror nor won over by flattery." – Vespers antiphon for the feast of St Agnes (21 Jan). This silver reliquary in the … More

"The virgin of Christ was neither overcome by terror nor won over by flattery." – Vespers antiphon for the feast of St Agnes (21 Jan). This silver reliquary in the church of Sant'Agnese in Agone in Rome contains the skull of St Agnes who was aged around 12 when she was martyred c.291-304.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr