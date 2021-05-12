Mother Miriam Live - May 12, 2021 Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on: How well do you really know God? Threats from spouses regarding the vaccine Forced cooperation with belittl… More

Mother Miriam Live - May 12, 2021

Mother tackles the issues of the Catholic perspective on:

How well do you really know God?

Threats from spouses regarding the vaccine

Forced cooperation with belittlement in the workplace

What does the Bible say about suicide?

"The Mass is evil because it involves cannibalism" - Why this theory is inaccurate