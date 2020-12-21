The Great Warning to happen before Dec 21st 2020 ?

COMMENT (By a soul ):

I want people to know that the Warning (Illumination of Conscience) WILL BE HAPPENING THIS FALL SEASON (the end of the season is December 21, 2020). I know this fact, because on September 19, 2020 (the feast day of Our Lady of La Salette), Our Lord, Jesus Christ, visited me, “a soul” , privately and told me the EXACT FALL DATE for the Warning (Illumination of Conscience), which Papa God has firmly set and all of Heaven is preparing for it to happen soon.

Thursday, October 8, 2020,

Prophet John Leary

“a soul”

Jesus said:

“My people, you have heard of some visionaries who have confirmed other people’s messages that My Warning will come this year. I have guarded the date of the Warning because only God the Father will bring it on the earth. America is at a crossroads with your election and a decision to stop your abortions. I have told you, if you do not stop your abortions, then I would stop them with My punishment. So pray hard for your Supreme Court to overturn your abortion decision. If this does not happen, you will see the Warning soon, and a takeover of your country by the communists. The Antichrist will have only a brief reign before I will bring My victory down upon all of the evil ones who will be cast into hell. My Warning will come very soon to try and save some souls before all of the evil ones will be swept into hell. Pray and be patient without fear because My victory is coming soon.”

my beloved followers

MaryRefugeOfSouls.

The SOLE REASON that the Warning WILL BE HAPPENING THIS FALL is because the MARK OF THE BEAST IS HERE NOW and the Lord CANNOT let millions, possibly billions of people, take the MARK OF THE BEAST and not understand that they are choosing eternal death in hell with satan, because they are IGNORANT of the implications of what they are doing.

MARK OF THE BEAST IS IN THE MANDATORY VACCINATIONS FOR THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

DO NOT TAKE THE COVID-19 VACCINATION as you will become a damned soul destined for eternal hell.

my beloved followers

MaryRefugeOfSouls,

MaryRefugeOfSouls,

my beloved followers,

MaryRefugeOfSouls.

“one Hail Mary”

So, if you could keep this blog, MaryRefugeOfSouls, and the special project as part of your daily prayer intentions, I would be ever-grateful. Thank you.

I love you,

–a soul

P.S. Please run to SACRAMENTAL CONFESSION, because you are running out of days to confess with a priest before all chaos happens upon the face of the earth.

Revelaciones Marianas

In this following message to Luz de Maria, Our Lord, Jesus Christ, speaks about both the forthcoming Warning (Illumination of Conscience) and the MARK OF THE BEAST, which will be implemented by satan and his minions under a disguise that most people will not expect it to be.I also verified this date independently with another chosen messenger (not John Leary) and Papa God has given me permission to tell a handful of special people in advance, including certain priests, so this FALL DATE is carefully known by others and I am truly not joking that it will be happening soon, as it is so disparately needed by this world.Also, onJesus gave this message toin which He publicly confirmed that I,, have been given the EXACT FALL DATE for the Warning:Now, there are two reasons why I am publicly sharing this knowledge with you,ofThe first reason is that people do not understand why the Warning will be happening this Fall Season. The reason that the Warning WILL BE HAPPENING is NOT because of the U.S. Presidential Election, etc.So, the Warning WILL BE HAPPENING VERY SOON because God cannot have millions, possibly billions of people, go to hell without warning them of what they are choosing.Yes, the MARK OF THE BEAST IS HERE and that is the SOLE REASON why the Warning WILL COME THIS FALL. It is because theThe mandatory vaccines — of which there are several different types/varieties — either have one or more technological ways of changing/altering the human genome — our very DNA — so that we are no longer human — a person with a soul — who is redeemed by the Most Precious Blood of Our Lord, Jesus Christ, on the Cross. By the very fact that a person takes the VACCINATION FOR COVID-19, you will take on the very image and likeness of the beast (satan), so you will become totally lost to hell — a damned soul.This is why in this message that Jesus gives to Luz de Maria that He says that people will not recognize the MARK OF THE BEAST is because they do not understand how it is being disguised under the COVID-19 vaccinations.Now, the second reason why I am publicly sharing this knowledge with you,ofis because I really and truly need your help now. The reason that Jesus Christ told me the exact date for the Warning is because the Lord and His Holy Mother have entrusted to me a very special project which I have been reluctant to talk about publicly, because it would increase the spiritual warfare under which I am normally attacked. However, I was supposed to have this special project finished before the presidential election and I have been hit upon hit by attacks from satan and I have also been trying to keep up with the demands of this blog,because I know that you,need to be kept informed about Heaven’s needs on the voting fraud associated with the election.So, as I am running out of time — as time is very precious now — I need to ask for intercessory prayer from everyone who follows this blog,Because I am not joking when I say this, but the special project that I must finish for the Lord and His Holy Mother will result in the conversion of millions, possibly billions of people, around the world. So, I have to finish now, with the help of as much intercessory prayer as possible, because already, this week, satan was attacking me with a mystery illness which I have overcome, but he is trying to do everything that he can to stop the progress of this special project for Heaven. So, if everyone who reads this comment will at least sayfor me, then I know that it will be finished in time.Finally, if I am able to finish this special project in the next few days, as a thank-you gift for your intercessory prayer, I will tell you a little about the special project which will help countless people around the world.