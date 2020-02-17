Cardinal Expressed Careful Criticism: Now They Go After Him

The former German oligarch-journalist Kurt Gerhardt launched an online-petition against Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki.
The reason: Woelki dared to criticise the German Synod.
With the words “I am a convinced democrat” (Rundschau-Online.de, February 14), Gerhardt wants to forbid Woelki to express his views.
Gerhardt believes that Protestantising the Church according to proposals made at the German Synod, will stop people from leaving the Church.
He doesn’t explain why the same measures had no beneficial effect on the Protestants who introduced them long ago.
Gerhardt knows that he is not a “lone fighter.” He has the oligarch media behind him which now uncritically publicise his initiative which aims at suppressing the “discussion” that the Synod presented as its alleged goal.
Picture: Rainer Maria Woelki
These useless and mostly fat cardinals continue to prop up a manifest formal heretic like francis 1st as a “pope”.
Why?
Why?