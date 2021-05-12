Clicks1
La Santa Misa de Hoy Miércoles 12 de Mayo del 2021

Support the livestream Mass: dphx.org

During times of uncertainty and crisis, people come together to support one another. Your generosity helps deliver the Good News to thousands of homes across our Diocese. Now more than ever, we need your help to connect people with Christ and the Church from their homes. Thank you and God bless you! dphx.org

Or write to:

TV Mass
Diocese of Phoenix
400 E. Monroe St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Call: (602) 354-2235

Thank you for joining us today for the Catholic Mass, broadcast live at 9 a.m. (Arizona time) each Sunday from Ss. Simon and Jude Cathedral in Phoenix. May God bless you!
