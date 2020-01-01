Graduale: Viderunt omnes, medieval chant of the Gradual of Eleanor of Brittany

About the chant: "Viderunt Omnes" is a traditional Gregorian chant of the 11th century. The work is based on an ancient gradual of the same title. The chant was subsequently expanded upon by … More

About the chant: "Viderunt Omnes" is a traditional Gregorian chant of the 11th century. The work is based on an ancient gradual of the same title. The chant was subsequently expanded upon by composers of the Notre Dame school who developed it as type of early polyphony known as organum. Thought to be written for Christmas, the polyphonic settings would have retained the same liturgical purpose as the original gradual, while being musically enhanced for the festivities. The cantus firmus, or tenor, "holds" the original chant, while the other parts develop complex melismas on the vowels. The various settings of Viderunt Omnes provide context for specific trends in medieval music. ---- This chant is performed by CIRMA/ Ensemble Organum lead by Mr Marcel Pérès Website: organumcirma.com Painting: 'Peace is Coming" by Jon McNaughton ---- Latin Text: Viderunt omnes fines terrae salutare Dei nostri Cantate Domino canticum novum quia mirabilia fecit Viderunt omnes fines terrae salutare Dei nostri Notum fecit Dominus salutare suum ante conspectum gentium revelavit iustitiam suam Viderunt omnes fines terrae salutare Dei nostri Gloria Patri et Filio et Spirítui Sancto Sicut erat in principio et nunc et semper Et in saecula saeculorum Amen Viderunt omnes fines terrae salutare Dei nostri