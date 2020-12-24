Christmas Day Vespers Antiphon (Hodie Christus natus est) Venite "Today Christ is born; today the Savior has appeared; today Angels sing on earth and Archangels are rejoicing. Today the righteous … More

"Today Christ is born; today the Savior has appeared; today Angels sing on earth and Archangels are rejoicing. Today the righteous repeat with exultation: Glory to God in the highest, alleluia." "Hodie Chrístus nátus est: hódie Salvátor appáruit: hódie in térra cánunt Angeli, laetántur Archángeli: hódie exsúltant jústi, dicéntes: Glória in excélsis Déo, allelúia."