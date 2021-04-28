Clicks7
Luchesius Modestini (Franciscan Saints) | Capuchin Franciscans - April 28
Learn about the precursor to the Secular Franciscans, Luchesius Modestini — a soldier turned merchant turned saint from Italy at the same time as Francis of Assisi. Produced by the Capuchin Province of St. Conrad
