Luchesius Modestini (Franciscan Saints) | Capuchin Franciscans - April 28
Learn about the precursor to the Secular Franciscans, Luchesius Modestini — a soldier turned merchant turned saint from Italy at the same time as Francis of Assisi. Produced by the Capuchin Province of St. Conrad
