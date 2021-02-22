The Jesuit Community in Riga, Latvia JésuitesdeSuisse The Jesuits in Latvia have a long history reaching all the way back to the 1580s, when they were called in to counter the reformation there. The … More

The Jesuits in Latvia have a long history reaching all the way back to the 1580s, when they were called in to counter the reformation there. The Jesuits were later expelled and in the 20th century worked underground because of the Soviet repressions. Today the Latvian Church encompasses the whole spectrum of Christian communities: Lutheran, Orthodox, Catholic, Baptist and other.

The newest history of the Jesuits began only about a decade ago, when one Lithuanian Jesuit was tasked with creating conditions for a community to be established in Rîga. This community was successfully consecrated and entrusted to the protection of Peter Faber in 2014. There are currently 3 Jesuits working there: one of Polish, one of Latvian and one of Lithuanian nationality.

