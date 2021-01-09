Lawmakers Demand Review of U.S. Capitol Security Operations | EWTN News Nightly U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday night, following injuries sustained in Wednesday's storming … More





U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died Thursday night, following injuries sustained in Wednesday's storming of the Capitol. The Chief of Capitol Police has announced he will resign, and some security officials have been forced to resign over the failure to stop President Trump's supporters from breaking inside. Now lawmakers are demanding a review of Capitol security operations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says those that were in the mob responsible for police officer Brian Sicknick's death "must be brought to justice." Sicknick is the fifth person to die after the attack. Protestors were urged by President Trump Wednesday to head to Capitol Hill, causing Democrats to say he is responsible for the violence and renewing their calls for the president to be removed from office. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.