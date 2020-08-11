Clicks9

Mass For Shut Ins 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time August 16, 2020

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins for the 20th Sunday in Ordinary Time August 16, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Ron Puhalla, lector/cantor.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up