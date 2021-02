In 1935, three sisters were sent from Eichstätt to a then-remote farm in Boulder, Colorado. Times were troubled in Germany. Hitler's rise to power cast the shadow of threat over all religious foundations. Ironically, the Abbey of St. Walburg was itself thriving to such an extent that it could no longer house its growing population of nuns. For both reasons, Abbess Benedicta von Spiegel chose to make several foundations in the English-speaking world: one in Minster, England, one in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, one in Canyon City, Colorado, and one in Boulder. They would serve both as a potential refuge for the nuns of Eichstätt and an outlet for the burgeoning community at St. Walburg as it outgrew its buildings. In 1986, Abbess Franziska Kloos, OSB, who, as abbess of the Abbey of St. Walburg in Eichstätt was still the superior of the Convent of St. Walburga in Boulder, granted the Boulder community its independence from the motherhouse. We remain a member community of the Federation of Bavarian Monasteries of Nuns, with strong ties of gratitude and affection to our motherhouse, but we are now an autonomous house."