Religion & Ethics NewsWeekly Jun 12, 2015 In Virginia Dale, Colorado, a community of Benedictine nuns live a life of prayer and work on a 300-acre cattle ranch. At the Abbey of St. Walburga, situated among grassy meadows and snow-capped mountains, the sisters sing the psalms, pray, and raise cows for the grass-fed organic beef they produce.