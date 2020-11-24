14 Questions about the Family

Answers offered by Saint Josemaria to questions about love in the family, family conflicts, parent-child relationships, raising children, and faith in the family.

SANCTIFYING ORDINARY LIFE

What is a family? How can one become a good father or a good mother? What role does the family have in the children’s education and development? How can parents combine authority and freedom? How should families exercise trust and confidence in daily life?

1. How can we fill our family life with love?

2. How can one become a good father or a good mother?

IT IS A QUESTION OF TRUST. PARENTS SHOULD BRING UP THEIR CHILDREN IN AN ATMOSPHERE OF FRIENDSHIP

3. Their surroundings influence children’s behaviour and attitudes. What role does the family play in the children’s education and development?

4. Many parents feel they don’t have time to spend with their children, or on family life. Women who work outside have all the care of the home as well; full-time homemakers can feel their horizons are too narrow. Where is the work-homelife balance to be found?

5. It’s not easy to raise children well. What is the key to it?

6. How can parents combine authority with giving children freedom?

PARENTS CAN, AND SHOULD, BE A GREAT HELP TO THEIR CHILDREN. THEY CAN OPEN NEW HORIZONS FOR THEM

7. What do trust and understanding between parents and children imply for daily life together?

8. Sometimes parents want to decide on their children’s career, who they marry, and even want to stop them from following God’s call to a life of dedication to the service of souls. Would it not be better to give children their freedom and let them grow up?

9. Everyone basically wants to have a stable family, peaceful family life. But in marriage and families there are inevitably daily frictions and sometimes major conflicts, differences of opinion and opposing ideas. How can these be overcome?

10. What should parents do when their children tell them they wish to dedicate their lives completely to God?

11. We have talked about parents so far. What about the children’s role in a family?

12. How is faith shown in the family?

13. How important is prayer for families?

14. Should families pray together?

Conversations with Msgr. Escriva de Balaguer

Le Figaro

The New York Times

Time

L'Osservatore della Domenica

Telva

Gaceta Universitaria

Palabra

Christ is Passing By

Catechism of the Catholic Church