Warsaw residents wait hours in the snow for 'Fat Thursday' doughnuts | AFP

Several dozen people wait for hours in the cold and snow in front of a famous pastry shop in Warsaw to buy doughnuts on the traditional Polish 'Fat Thursday', a day to overindulge before fasting for Lent.