Rigid Cassock Seminarian

Kazimierz Majdanski, now archbishop emeritus of Stettino-Kamien, was arrested Nov. 7, 1939, by the Nazis, when he was in the seminary of Wloclawek. He was arrested with other students and professors, and taken first to Sachsenhausen concentration camp and later to Dachau.

In Dachau, he was subjected to pseudoscientific criminal experiments. After the war, he was ordained a priest in Paris.

His superiors then sent him to Fribourg, Switzerland, to continue his studies. On his return to Poland, he was appointed vice rector of the seminary, auxiliary bishop of Wroclawek, and later archbishop of Stettino-Kamien.