Do Re Mi - Covid-19 version

A couple of quick points: - The song is not intended to be taken seriously - I made it to humour myself and am quite blown away at the following it's got over such a short time. No, wine is not a cure for the virus. Neither is whinging or blobbing (real words.) No, they're not good at social distancing in the video - it was released in 1965. - Arguments about the origin of the virus and racist remarks will be deleted. Wherever Patient 0 got it from, the song refers to the fact that major spread first started in Wuhan, something which literature from all sides acknowledges. This does not give license for anyone to think negatively about the region or play blame games. I will delete bigoted and racist comments about China or her people, America or her people, and anywhere in between. Stay safe and in your bubbles - greetings from New Zealand. Let's start at the very beginning A sore throat, a cough in Wuhan And in no time at all, there were 1, 2, 3 And one went on a plane - took it overseas Overseas And that's how pandemics get started, you see Woe is me Now we've got Covid-19 Do not fear - but please stay here Stay at home now, everyone We must wash and clean things well Cars? No long trips just for fun! Don't let Covid virus spread Isolate yourself at home See your friends online instead That's the healthy way to go oh oh oh X2 Do not fear - but just stay here Time to all self-isolate Wash your hands, use lots of soap Don't go further than your gate! Social life must stay online Keep 2 metres clear of me, Watch TV, drink lots of wine That will kill Covid-19! Cough in your elbow, wash your hands with soap! Now children, staying at home -and-so on are things we do to stop the spread of Covid-19 Once you have this in your head You can do a million different things at home to stay sane, Like this: Sleep, eat, whinge, tweet, snooze, blob, think Loaf, mooch, doze, smooch, binge watch, drink But staying inside is so boring! So we think about why - remember why we're doing it - like this: When you know the reason why, Kill off Covid - stay inside! Exercise close to your home Only shop for what you need Keep your bubble tightly closed And we'll beat this bug with speed! Social life has been postponed And you're bored out of your mind Suck it up and stay at home And we'll leave this bug behind! Cough in your elbow, wash your hands, Keep two metres away from me Yes please, I'm germ free And that's how I'd like to be! Keep away, please from me I will stay Covid free! When you know the things to do, germs will stay away from you! Stay inside your bubble now Do not spread those germs around Yes, you might be going mad And be desperate to get out! It's a nasty world out there Keep the social distance rules Everything you touch - beware You could spread - more - germs, you (fools) Flatten the curve - Covid 19! You have got the power to flatten the curve through The things you choose to do - it's true!