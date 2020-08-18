Les musulmans iront en enfer The muslims will go into hell

The Muslims will go into hell (Koran 3.55) video number 333 Serie: Islam / Koran Abbé Guy Pagès islam-et-verite.com Honor and glory to Jesus-Christ the Savior! His grace and his peace be with you! … More

The Muslims will go into hell(Koran 3.55)video number 333 Serie: Islam / KoranAbbé Guy Pagèsislam-et-verite.comHonor and glory to Jesus-Christ the Savior! His grace and his peace be with you! We read in the Koran to the sourat 3and verse 55, this: I quote: Allah says: Oh Jesus! I will raise those who followed you above of incredulus,until the day of the Resurrection. Your return will then be done to Me [...] As for to those who don't believe,I will punish them of one terrible punishment in this world and in the future life. End of the quote.This text does not provide other categories than that of Christians and this one of incredulus.The muslims are then considered at number of incredulus, since they prefer to be not satisfiedto follow Jesus-Christ, but want to follow Muhammad. The Christians, them, of course, did notnever have stopped to worship Jesus, including during the six centuries preceding thepresumed birth of Muhammad... The Koran reflects here the teaching of Jesus, announcing to the Apostlesand by them to Christians, their glorification at the day of the resurrection : I quote;" I tell you in truth; When at the Resurrection day the Son of God will reign on His Throne of Glory,you that followed Me, you will be there also... End of the quote. Bible (MT 19.28). Teaching takes again bySaint Paul saying: " Do you not know that we will judge the angels? " (1 Co 6.3) But this koranic versemostly reflects the judeo-nazarene origin of the Islam ... The judeos-nazarenes, indeed, really wanted to believethat Jesus was the Messiah, (Ac 11.2 15.5.1, Ga 2.4-5 12,14) but without stopping to practice therabbinic Judaism with its dietary taboos, the circumcision, and so on ... What made that they were,as the Koran says: "The community of just middle" (Koran 2.143): neither Jews, neither Christians,between the Jews and the Christians. And because that the judeos-nazarenes believed in Jesus,the Koran says that Jesus was born of a Virgin (Koran 66.12), but not Muhammad, that Jesusis the Messiah (Koran 3.45 4. 171-172 5.17,72,75 9,30-31) but not Muhammad, that Jesusis no sin, (Koran 19.19) but not Muhammad, that Jesus did of miracles (Koran 5.110), but not Muhammad,that Jesus is at Heaven but not Muhammad (Koran 4.156) that Jesus will come back of Heaven forthe Judgment (Koran 4.159) Muslim 5223 but not Muhammad... All this verses have in fact succeededto escape to the falsification of texts of Judoe-Nazarene Provenance that first calves have done to these andwhishing that their authority would be as of the divine level and to justify no less divinely the monstrosity of their actsby a new religion, who would become Islam. What still testify: No only the muslims traditions itselves,referring to the composition very laborious of Koran by the calves, but also theabrogated verses (Koran 2.106, 13.39, 16.101) and the appearance with no sense of koranic text, that afterhaving been reworked, is becomed to have no sense at all, going all the time of cock to the donkey, it that of coursemust be interpreted as the proof of divine source of Koran. (Koran 2.23, 7.203, 10.37, 38, 11.13-14, 17.88,19.73, 22.72 34.43, 45.25 46.7 52.34... This is a fact today historically established: The judeos-nazarenes,to the difference of Muslims, did not put their confidence in Muhammad but in Jesus !Reason for which Allah says here that he will rescue those who follow; Not Muhammad,but Jesus… (Koran 3.55) I add that the coming announced by some muslims traditions, no of Jesus but ofMahdi for the Judgment, is only a plagiarism of more destinied to hide; as that's already the case for thepersonage of Muhammad, the central figure and the unique role of Jesus-Christ. Brief, if Allah declaresthe Christians: " Higher of icredulus until the Resurrection day. (Koran 3.55)How do the Muslims can to reject the Fate of Christians ? And by refusing to become christians;" What do they do else? ; If not to be dedicated to the Hell... (Koran 3.55) As Allah announces them here.That one who has of ears to hear, that he hears ! If people knew that they go into Hell...They would give their life to Christ !" I AM, The Way, The TRUTH and The LIFE.No one goes to the Father than by Me. "(BIBLE, John 14.6)