EWTN News Nightly | Monday, April 19, 2021 On EWTN News Nightly tonight: On Capitol Hill, conservatives are saying that since the confirmation of Xavier Becerra to Health and Human Services Secretar… More





On EWTN News Nightly tonight: On Capitol Hill, conservatives are saying that since the confirmation of Xavier Becerra to Health and Human Services Secretary, the Biden administration has made it clear they do not want to maintain Hyde Amendment protections, and want to prioritize funding for abortion instead of actual healthcare. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is calling sanctions against Democratic Representative Maxine Waters of California, for what he says was an incitement of violence during a protest over the weekend in Minnesota. Editorial Director at the Daily Caller, Vince Coglianese, shares his thoughts on Representative Waters' actions and what she said. President Joe Biden met Monday with lawmakers from both political parties in the Oval Office, as he continues working to convince them and the American public his infrastructure bill is needed. Over the weekend, Ukrainian and Russian forces appeared to be gearing up for attacks. Pope Francis says he has been following the grave situation and appealed for an end to the violence. The Diocese of Charleston has filed a lawsuit against the state of South Carolina, challenging an amendment which prohibits public funds from going to private schools. Jeff Jennings, attorney for the Liberty Justice Center, joins to talk about the Blaine Amendment, the history of it and how it pertains to this case.