Pasolini's Gospel According to Matthew (1964) w/ Heather King The Vatican's newspaper once called this the best film ever made about Jesus. It certainly is one of the most unique adaptations, in the … More

Pasolini's Gospel According to Matthew (1964) w/ Heather King

The Vatican's newspaper once called this the best film ever made about Jesus. It certainly is one of the most unique adaptations, in the austerity of its approach (almost willful in its refusal to elaborate on Scripture), in its counterintuitive casting, in its portrayal of Our Lord's fierce urgency in delivering His message. There are many interesting moments to discuss, but the core question for Thomas and James is: Does the minimalism of the Gospel account translate well to the screen without embellishment, or does what leaves room for imagination on the page become barren in a visual medium? Memoirist and columnist Heather King (you may have read her work in Magnificat or Angelus) joins the show to discuss this, one of her favorite films. Next on Criteria: The 2014 film Calvary, starring Brendan Gleeson as a heroic priest. LINKS

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like the show, please consider supporting us!